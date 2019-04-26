Movie director John Singleton reportedly hospitalized after suffering a stroke

Director John Singleton, director of such films as “Boys in the Hood,” “Baby Boy,” and the “Shaft” remake, was reportedly hospitalized earlier this week after suffering from a “mild” stroke, according to PEOPLE.

Deadline reports the 51-year-old checked himself into Cedars Sinai after he was suffering from weakness in his legs. His family reportedly said that Singleton recently returned from a trip from Costa Rica.

Doctors are currently in the process of conducting tests.

After news of Singleton’s health began circulating, celebs took to social media to share their support and prayers for the director and his family.