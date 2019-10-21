My City My Biz

It was a display of small business excellence, as vendors from all over the city of Milwaukee gathered for the much anticipated event. Fitting that it was hosted by known business coach, and business woman Shontina Gladney. Vendors from various markets were able to once again display their products, network with business owners, politicians local media personnel. “I look forward to this every year the exposure is amazing” are words from one Easter entrepreneur who participated for the first time this year. The even which took place Saturday October 19th was held at 8633 w bro deer road, a spacious venue that allowed for a an awards ceremony as well. The recipients were community activists and business owners who have made a difference in the city.

Lasting from 9am to 6pm over 200 attendees were able to sample and connect with local vendors. Our city is a beautiful place, and with grants being readily available for funding, the time to start a business is now.