Nationally Known Rapper Dee-1 Invest In Milwaukee

His latest album God and girls was on full display as he played it for listeners that consisted of local artist, political candidates and community leaders. However, his album was not the only thing he was promoting, as he decided to begin recording his new show, The Dee-1 Show. “There is so much potential here in Milwaukee, and I want to display it”. Said the rapper when I asked what his motivation for the show was. He went on to say. “ It is going to give artist and other individuals a platform to discuss issues, and be interviewed.” I asked him what advice he would give to aspiring rappers he replied, “be comfortable with your story, and learn how to package it well to your audience.” Sound advice from the rapper who was both humble, and relatable as he interacted with every fan. Since 2012 he has been in and out of Milwaukee, even shooting a music video her called “Master P.” A host, actor and voice for activism and social issues, fans can expect a lot from his show, our city in general. It’s is all becoming increasingly exciting, as our great city continues to attract national attention.