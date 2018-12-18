New Governor, Lieutenant Governor to hold budget listening session in Milwaukee

Alderman Khalif J. Rainey encourages residents to attend a budget listening session scheduled in Milwaukee, hosted by Governor-Elect Tony Evers and Lieutenant Governor-Elect Mandela Barnes.

The event will be held on Wednesday, December 19, starting at 4:30 p.m.at the United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County Volunteer Center, 200 W. Pleasant St.

The event is FREE but those planning to attendMUST register in advanceby going to https://bit.ly/2B3PoJ6.

“The Governor-Elect and Lieutenant Governor-Elect will be listening to budget ideas from members of the public and will be using an inclusive roundtable discussion setting so all community voices have a chance to be heard,” Alderman Rainey said.

“Please make plans to attend this important Milwaukee event with the new Governor and Lieutenant Governor,” he said.