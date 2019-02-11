New Pre-Apprenticeship Programs Now Available in Milwaukee

The newly approved programs provide Milwaukee residents with job training opportunities.
MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Apprenticeship Advisory Council, who advises the Department of Workforce Development (DWD)-Bureau of Apprenticeship Standards (BAS) on matters involving the Wisconsin Apprenticeship System, certified three pre-apprenticeship programs during their quarterly meeting Tuesday.
The three new programs include:
- Northcott Neighborhood House & Love and Faith Urban Arborist Pre-Apprenticeship Program
- Community Relations-Social Development Commission ChefStart Culinary Arts Pre-Apprenticeship
- Social Development Inc. Hands-On Construction Pre-ApprenticeshipThe three programs provide training to prepare participants to enter a registered apprenticeship with a Milwaukee area employer. More details on each program are listed below.
“I’m grateful for the collaboration that’s been done to secure an additional pipeline to employment for Milwaukee residents,” said Wisconsin State Senator Lena Taylor (4th District, Milwaukee – D). “This program is an importantcomponent of the work we’ve done to create additional opportunities for our community.”
Certified pre-apprenticeship programs are developed to assist participants in gaining the skills and education needed before starting a registered apprenticeship. The Wisconsin Apprenticeship Advisory Council approves all certified pre- apprenticeship programs to ensure that the program meets the needs of employers using registered apprenticeship to train employees.
“Registered apprenticeships are a win-win for Wisconsin’s workers and employers,” said Secretary-designee Caleb Frostman. “When a company invests in registered apprenticeship, not only apprentices earning while they learn, the company is also creating a return on its investment.”
DWD’s RA program, which was created in 1911 and has served as a national model for generations, annually provides value-added training for as many as 12,000 apprentices and 2,500 employers across the state in over 200 occupations.
For more information about Wisconsin Registered Apprenticeship visit WisconsinApprenticeship.org.
The Northcott Neighborhood House Arborist Pre-Apprenticeship program will train participants in basic arborist job duties and organic gardening job duties to create an additional pipeline to the arborist and organic vegetable farm manager registered apprenticeships. Upon completion, participants will have the opportunity to pursue employment and credit toward an arborist apprenticeship with private arborist companies as well as the City of Milwaukee-Forestry Division. The Love and Faith Arborist Pre-Apprenticeship is supported by the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point College of Natural Resources and the State of Wisconsin Arborist Apprenticeship Committee.
The Community Relations-Social Development Commission (SDC) Community Pre-Apprenticeship’s training includes the ServSafe Food Protection Manager curriculum in preparation to complete the ServSafe manager’s exam. Participants will learn the skills necessary to work in the restaurant industry by entering a cook/chef registered apprenticeship. Participants will have on-the-job training to apply newly learned culinary skills in a commercial kitchen setting in SDC’s nutritional services facility which prepares, packages and distributes over 6,000 meals and snacks for children in daycare centers and schools everyday across Milwaukee County. In addition to culinary skills, participants will also receive work readiness, financial literacy and diversity training. SDC offers a construction pre-apprenticeship program as well.
Social Development Inc. Hands-On Construction Pre-Apprenticeship training includes classroom and on-the-job training on smaller construction sites. Participants will receive general construction education, solar panel installation experience and financial and conflict resolution training.
###
