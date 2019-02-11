New Pre-Apprenticeship Programs Now Available in Milwaukee

“I’m grateful for the collaboration that’s been done to secure an additional pipeline to employment for Milwaukee residents,” said Wisconsin State Senator Lena Taylor (4th District, Milwaukee – D). “This program is an importantcomponent of the work we’ve done to create additional opportunities for our community.”

Certified pre-apprenticeship programs are developed to assist participants in gaining the skills and education needed before starting a registered apprenticeship. The Wisconsin Apprenticeship Advisory Council approves all certified pre- apprenticeship programs to ensure that the program meets the needs of employers using registered apprenticeship to train employees.

“Registered apprenticeships are a win-win for Wisconsin’s workers and employers,” said Secretary-designee Caleb Frostman. “When a company invests in registered apprenticeship, not only apprentices earning while they learn, the company is also creating a return on its investment.”

DWD’s RA program, which was created in 1911 and has served as a national model for generations, annually provides value-added training for as many as 12,000 apprentices and 2,500 employers across the state in over 200 occupations.

For more information about Wisconsin Registered Apprenticeship visit WisconsinApprenticeship.org.