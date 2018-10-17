NEWS ALERT: BCW Halloween Blood Drive

BloodCenter of Wisconsin holds Halloween “Out for Blood” DriveCommunity called on to save lives and share their Halloween spirit

BloodCenter of Wisconsin’s “Out for Blood” Drive. BloodCenter of Wisconsin, part of Versiti, is asking community members to save the day – and show off their “spooktacular” spirit this Halloween – and donate blood to help patients in need.

Donations of all blood types are needed, but there is an especially great need for O negative donors. O negative blood is of critical importance, as it is the universal blood type given to patients in emergency situations.

BloodCenter of Wisconsin is the only supplier of blood to every hospital in Southeastern Wisconsin. We need to see 800 donors every day in order to provide blood to patients in 56 hospitals across 29 counties statewide.

WHERE: Wisconsin Center 400 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee

WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018 – 12:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-877-BE-A-HERO or visit versiti.org/bcw.

As a thank you for donating, all attempting donors will receive a limited edition BCW Halloween t-shirt (image attached). In addition, donors are encouraged to dress up and participate in BCW’s Halloween costume contest. There will also be live music throughout the drive, hourly raffle prizes, and free food, parking and child care.

Anyone 16 or older who is in general good health and meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to donate blood. Parental consent is required for 16-year-olds to donate. The entire process takes about an hour. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes birth date. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome.

Participating blood donors, along with Matt Queen from BloodCenter of Wisconsin, will be available for interviews.

