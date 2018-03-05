Nicolet Swim Team and Orchestra Holds Annual Sale

Glendale, Wisconsin, March 2, 2018 – The Nicolet High School (NHS) Orchestra and Swim Team will be holding their annual Rummage Sale in the Nicolet High School Cafeteria on Saturday, March 10, 2018, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

NHS music and swim team students will be collecting sellable items of all varieties to sell at this annual event, which normally raises between $4000 and $8000. The funds raised from this event are used to offset extra-budgetary items, such as equipment, trips, and scholarships.

Tax-deductible donations of either sellable items or money will be accepted in the NHS Cafeteria on Friday, March 9, between 6:00 and 9:00 p.m. IMPORTANT: Due to the high cost of recycling unsold items, we cannot accept CRT (“tube”) televisions or computer monitors, or computer printers. Sorry!

If you have large items that need to be picked up, or for additional information, please contact Bill Shuster, swim team coach, at 414-351-7596, or Jamin Hoffman, orchestra director, at 414-351-8173.