Night of Youth Elegance

By

Saturday October 19th was a night of excitement, empowerment, and great food for local youth. Project hope  center transformed its gymnasium to a prom like atmosphere: decorative tables and chairs, dim lighting and a personal Dj.

DJ STizzle

A young man by the name of Shawn Terry provided the music under his Dj name, STizzle . The organization is known for its commitment to mentoring, and educating  youth through various workshops. One young lady even won a tv at the dinner, displaying the entire night. It was the 2nd annual event of its kind, seeing over 50 guests! I like to see many more more years to come for the program, great work by Rita Lee.

 

 

by Joshua Thomas

