According to the department of children and families, there are approximately 7400 kids living in foster care. The national number is of course much higher at almost 400,000 and climbing.

There are many who have been waiting well past the average 3 year wait time for adoption, as the number of suitable and willing candidates continues to be problem.

These truths makes the work done by local non profit Chosen, more important than ever. The groups works in 3 differnt ways, supporting individuals and families, education the community on foster care, and community outreach with the families.

Saturday was the annual Open Hearts Open Homes Gala, a celebration of foster and adoptive families. Individuals such as Ms Jameelah Love was honored for work as a advocate, as well as creating multiple avenues to support and enhance the system.

The event took place at the Crown Plaza Hotel, and the elegant set up was rivaled only by the beautiful hearts of those who were honored.