Packers Receiver Hitting His Stride On And Off The Field

Geronimo Allison began his football career at Iowa Western Community College. Determined to display his intellect and football skills, he received his associates degree in 3 semesters, while leading the team to a NJCAA title. Allison would transfer to the University of Illinois eventually becoming the top receiver for the program.

What impresses me the most is his constant committed to inspiring change. This past weekend he along with his stunning fiancé, Milwaukee native Dr Evette Riley pictured below, hosted touch downs for change. Taking place at the Oneida Golf and Country Club, the event was in support of House of Hope, and organization devoted to homelessness.

The support for the event was amazing, well wishes to Allison on and off the field thank your contributions.

Allison went un drafted in 2016 before being signed by the Green Bay Packers to play wide receiver. Since being drafted Allison has improved each year, and already matching his total touchdowns in a year with two, while on pace to have the biggest year in yards and receptions this year as well.