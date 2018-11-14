Pauline Redmond Coggs Foundation Hosts its 45th Annual Debutante Cotillion

Sixteen young women awarded thousands in scholarship dollars

MILWAUKEE – November 14, 2018 – The Pauline Redmond Coggs Foundation announces its 45th Annual Debutante Cotillion on Saturday, November, 24, 2018 at the Pfister Hotel. Sixteen young women hailing from Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) and surrounding districts will be awarded scholarships by the foundation at its black tie event.

The Pauline Redmond Coggs Foundation is celebrating a milestone year with a rich history rooted in service and community impact. More than 500 guests are expected to attend the gala featuring sixteen amazing young women who have engaged all summer in community projects, workshops and trainings, and fundraising opportunities to round out their debutante experience. The Debutantes have worked with organizations and/or initiatives including, but not limited to, Ronald McDonald House, Urban Autism Summit, BloodCenter of Wisconsin, Great Impressions and United Negro College Fund.

“We are proud to have impacted a myriad of young Milwaukee women over the years. We’ve set them on a path of grace, poise and independence. One that promises self-confidence, social consciousness and solid footing to follow her dreams,” said the foundation’s president, Dara Atandare.

Debutantes receive a scholarship award based on their fundraising efforts and successful completion of the program. To date, more than 800 young women have participated and been awarded over $800,000 in scholarships.

The 2018 Pauline Redmond Coggs Foundation’s Debutante Class includes:Azani Blue, Shorewood High School

D’Naya Collins, Rufus King International High School

Zahria Green, Sussex Hamilton High School

Navaeh Lucas, Milwaukee School of Languages

Taylor Mack, Carmen High School

Morgan Martin, Divine Savior Holy Angels High School