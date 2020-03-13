Performances Suspended at Milwaukee Rep due to COVID-19

MILWAUKEE REPERTORY THEATER

TO SUSPEND ALL PERFORMANCES AND PUBLIC EVENTS

THROUGH APRIL 5, 2020

March 13, 2020 – [Milwaukee] – With the public health emergency declared by Wisconsin Gov. Evers due to the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Milwaukee Repertory Theater will be closed for all public events beginning March 13, 2020 through April 5, 2020. This action is taken to prioritize the safety and health of our patrons, employees, artists, and students at this critical time. In accordance with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) guidelines of the cancellation of all public gatherings of 250 or more, all performances, acting classes and programs scheduled at Milwaukee Rep through April 5 are canceled, including the performances of Chasin’ Dem Blues, Eclipsed, Antonio’s Song/ I Was Dreaming of a Son andHootenanny: The Musicale. The Stackner Cabaret restaurant and bar will also be closed during this time.

For patrons with tickets during the affected date range, Milwaukee Rep has a few options, including ticket exchanges for future productions. You can view options below or contact the Ticket Office by phone 414-224-9490 or email [email protected].

For Patrons with tickets to Eclipsed scheduled through March 29 in the Quadracci Powerhouse, we have developed an innovative way for you to experience this production from the comfort of your own home with an exclusive access to a recording of the production. We are still working on bringing this all together but ticket holders will receive an email from Milwaukee Rep with directions on how to access the recording soon.

Patrons with tickets to Chasin’ Dem Blues scheduled through March 22 in the Stackner Cabaret have the following options: Donate tickets and receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value; credit the ticket value towards a future Milwaukee Rep performance; or send contact information to Ticket Office at [email protected] to discuss other options.

The world premiere of Antonio’s Song / I Was Dreaming of a Son scheduled for March 24 – April 5 in the Stiemke Studio will be postponed to a future date to be announced.

The world premiere of Hootenanny: The Musicale in the Stackner Cabaret had performances slated to begin March 27, but will not begin until the week of April 6. An official start date has not yet been set. For those with tickets for the first two weeks of performances Ticket Office staff will be in touch to reschedule.

It is our hope that the remainder of the 2019/20 Season will continue as planned with Rep LabApril 16-20 in the Stiemke Studio and Destiny of Desire in the Quadracci Powerhouse April 20- May 17, 2020.

It is impossible to cancel performances without creating serious and lasting hardships for our company, our staff, and our artists. As a nonprofit arts organization, Milwaukee Rep relies heavily on the support of Donors, Subscribers and Single Ticket buyers. The individual support is crucial to the organization’s existence as Milwaukee Rep and other arts organizations are realizing significant losses due to the impact of COVID-19. We ask for your patience and support as we navigate these unprecedented challenges.

To learn more, visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com or contact the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490.

About Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Milwaukee Rep is the largest performing arts organization in Wisconsin welcoming nearly 300,000 people at 700 performances of 15 productions a season in the Patty & Jay Baker Theater Complex featuring three unique performance venues– the Quadracci Powerhouse, Stiemke Studio and Stackner Cabaret. For over six decades, Milwaukee Rep has been a centerpiece of Milwaukee’s vibrant arts and cultural scene with productions ranging from Broadway musicals to Shakespeare to American Classics and New Works that are entertaining, inclusive and impactful. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Mark Clements and Executive Director Chad Bauman, Milwaukee Repertory Theater ignites positive change in the cultural, social, and economic vitality of its community by creating world-class theater experiences that entertain, provoke, and inspire meaningful dialogue among an audience representative of Milwaukee’s rich diversity.