Pete’s Market Employs Kwabena Nixon to Emcee 1 year Anniversary Celebration

Just a Year after Alderwoman Coggs Helped Bring It to the Neighborhood.

A Triple whopper with cheese topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and a side of fries. How about a succulent double bacon smokehouse burger, served on an artisan roll from McDonalds? Are you hungry yet? What if I word it like this: 1,200 to 1,300 calories, which is approximately 50% of recommended daily calorie intake.

Better yet: 1,700 to 1,900 grams of sodium, about 92 percent of a healthy daily sodium intake.

Fast food conglomerates like these, glamorize their food with unrealistic photos, and “affordable deals.” While it is ones personal choice to purchase the food, some families are in situations where they simply must purchase 1 dollar burgers, because that is what they can afford. Furthermore, some single parents work to many hours, so they have to buy fast food, because they are too tired to cook when they get home. The accessibility in the inner city areas to fast food is why they continue to grow. It is for this reasons and many other, places like Pete’s Market are so important.

In 1963, a man named Pete emigrated from Greece bringing his family along for economical opportunities. By 1976 he opened his first Pete’s Market in Waukegan Illinois, after a dwindling job market forced his hand. Providing fresh fruits, vegetables and meat options, the grocery store quickly became a hit, prompting him to sell the store, and open a store in Greenfield Wisconsin in 1992. It was not until 2017 that a store opened in Milwaukee. Spearheaded by Alderman Milele Coggs, and passionate residents, they were able to disrupt and shut down the construction on a proposed Dollar Tree. Also instrumental in the process, was the late and great Vel Philips, who served the area with grace and passion, until her passing in August of this year. On October 13th, Pete’s Market celebrated its 1 year anniversary in the community with poetry, music, discounts and a lot of smiles.

“We fought for this,” said one resident who was alluding to the aforementioned process that took place just a year ago.

“I hope they stay around for another hundred,” said another passionate resident.

Local Author, poet and activist Kwabena Nixon along with the local band The B.I.T, emceed the event providing his usual energy to the stage, and inspiring moment as he explained a story of young man whom he mentored.

The event ended with Nixon inviting the band to play one last song, and encouraging attendees to take part in the specials Pete’s were offering. Some say it is juts one store, but as we know from fast food places, all it takes is one before you’re an entire franchise.