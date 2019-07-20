Pilot project aims to put the brakes on reckless driving in Milwaukee

News conference set for Monday at 11 a.m. to launch unique public-private partnership called Operation Take it EZ Milwaukee

Alderman Bob Donovan will be joined by other local leaders during a news conference on Monday, July 22 at 11 a.m. at S. Cesar Chavez Dr. and W. Greenfield Ave. to announce a new pilot project that will take dead aim at addressing Milwaukee’s reckless driving epidemic.

Alderman Donovan, chair of the Public Safety and Health Committee, said Operation Take it EZ Milwaukee will leverage Milwaukee Police resources and private donations to target reckless driving at four city intersections: N. 60th St. and W. Capitol Dr.; N. 27th St. and W. Center St./W. Fond du Lac Ave.; S. Cesar Chavez Dr. and W. Greenfield Ave./W. Muskego Ave.; and S. 35th St. and W. National Ave.

“This pilot project will stretch over three months and will focus on four intersections that have been hotspots for reckless driving and red light running,” Alderman Donovan said. “The project will include a public information campaign and will also involve members of the community, including neighborhood groups, associations and youth organizations.”

Alderman Donovan is expected to be joined at the news conference by Police Chief Alfonso Morales, Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton, District Attorney John Chisholm, state Sen. Van Wanggaard, a state Department of Transportation official, and Aldermen José G. Pérez, Cavalier Johnson, Mark A. Borkowski, and Russell W. Stamper, II.

Representatives from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Clear Channel Outdoor, and private funders will also be present.