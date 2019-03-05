Plan to attend the inaugural MENTOR Recruitment Fair: Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at City Hall

The City of Milwaukee will host the first-ever MENTOR Recruitment Fair on Wednesday, March 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the rotunda at City Hall, 200 E. Wells St.

A program featuring Mayor Tom Barrett and Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton will begin at 12:00 p.m. The event is FREEand open to the public.

The MENTOR fair will feature the following organizations sharing local mentoring opportunities for Milwaukee-area youth: Above and Beyond the Playground, America Scores, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee, Crown Me King, Journey House, Lead 2 Change, Project Hope, Running Rebels, Southwest Key, Summit Mentoring, Teens Grow Greens, We are Inspired Mentoring Program, and We Got This.

About MENTOR Milwaukee: MENTOR Greater Milwaukee (MGM) is an advocate for the expansion of quality mentoring in the metro Milwaukee area, and is a resource for mentors and mentoring initiatives. In 2016, the City of Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) funded a study to explore developing a MENTOR affiliate in Milwaukee. That study concluded there was an unmet demand for quality mentors in the area. As a result, the City of Milwaukee, MPS, and the Milwaukee Bucks agreed to partner to build capacity among area agencies currently offering mentoring services, increase collaboration, and coordinate recruitment and training efforts.

For more informationon the MENTOR Fair and MENTOR Greater Milwaukee, go to milwaukeementor.com/or contact Ms. Alicia Moore at [email protected]or (414) 908-1081.