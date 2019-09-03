Plan to Win

“Plan your work and work your plan”— a phrase we hear all the time. But what does this phrase really mean to you? Is it just a catchy phrase or does actually speak to you?

Inc.com posted an article late last year in regards to goal setting. The article pointed out statistics that share evidence that 92 percent of people that set goals for New Years never actually achieve them, according to the University of Scranton; Thus leaving 8 percent of people in an elite category of goal-getters.

Shocking, right? They went on to say some of the differences between the two. For instance, goal getters begin with the end in mind. I can attest. For me, it’s hard for me to measure my progress without setting goals. Have you ever got in your car and just started driving? Not likely, unless you just absolutely love scenery. When you get in your car you typically have a destination in mind.

Just like driving, your life is a ride. Although you can’t control the other cars on the road or the way the streets are made, you can control the direction you want to go and the streets you can take to get there.

Another difference is goal-getters build a support system around them. They know that it’s nearly impossible to stay motivated alone all the time so they keep people around who can build them up. It’s important to spend time with mentors and people you look up to on the regular. These people can help you learn faster. They have experience so they’ll put you ahead of the game. Most importantly these people want to see you win. They want to help.

Lastly, goal-getters set realistically attainable goals. It’s important for your goals to be challenging but yet reachable. Goals need dates. Dates apply pressure. They make your goals real, as long as your plan is to stick to them. Just think about it. Do you know when the next phone will be released? What about the latest Jordan’s? Do you know when you’re favorite rapper/singer will release their new song?

It’s clear that successful people use these tactics and stick to them. It’s important to study the rules of what it takes to become successful in order to get there. Yes, every day is different. Yes, things come up all the time. Yes, you’re going to have to switch some things up. But yes, it will all be worth it. If you fail to plan you plan to fail. So instead plan to win!