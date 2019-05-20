Police Officers Swarm Johnson’s Park

Domestic violence is something that has become far too common in today’s relationships. I have seen this happen to friends or all ages, as well as family members. The majority of reported victims are females and in my experience, it has always gone on longer then first reported. Mental health continues to be at the forefront, as these conversations are rooted in the brokenness of people. Although it less reported, women are sometimes the aggressor as a result of the hurt in past experiences. I dated womanthat said in quote “I am about that domestic violence life,” and in more than one situation create a scenario in her head where I was cheating, and as a result attack me with weapons most of the time. The hurt is real and so are the victims, we can not celebrate the survivors of these situations enough.

On Saturday May 18ththe district 3 police department hosted survivors of domestic violence cookout in Johnson’s park. Captain Norman (pictured with Officer Jones) has been a strong advocate in the community since taking the role as captain of the district 3 in 2018. There were officers playing games like bean bag toss, while interacting with residents and survivors alike. With all the attention on police involved killings and speed chases, the timing is crucial for community relationships to be mended.

“I never expected to be in front of these many officers without being arrested,” this was said by one man while he enjoyed a barbeques hotdog.

It was smiles all around as guest enjoyed free food and resources from various organizations. I look forward to covering and helping to plan their next event.