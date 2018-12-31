Politicians, Families of Victims Gather at City Wide Vigil

Candles symbolized to me growing up as a decoration with no real use, besides throwing to my siblings or using it in games. When I grew up and started dating seriously, a majority of the women I encountered used it as a way to refresh the room, as well as romantic mood setter. The last and perhaps the most significant use of a candle, is associated with spirituality representing the ambience of God, or light of Him. All of the mentioned uses are associated with positive thoughts and feelings, even a calming effect, so it is fitting that under less fortunate circumstances a candle would be lit as a way to provide peace.

On Sunday December 30th, a citywide vigil was held to remember the lives lost to violence this year. According to numbers experts, the number 99 represents the end of one thing and the start of something greater. The scene at Crossing Jordan ministries was that of exactly 99 candles lit in remembrance of the lives transcending to a better place, with the names attached as remembrance of each of the 99 victims. In comparison to 2017, the numbers dropped from 119, but as Mayor Barrett said:

“I think every one of us recognizes that one homicide, one person who loses their life to violence is one homicide too many.”

Alderman Chevy Johnson was also in attendance, as well as Reggie Moore of the City of Milwaukee Violence Prevention Office. Moore spoke to attendees with a message of change, empathy and support to the victims families. At an earlier news conference, Moore spoke about the changes needed in city to keep the momentum going, adding that the city at the investing 2.5million into violence prevention efforts is merely a “down payment.”

With 2019 hours away, our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the victims, as they get ready to begin a year a new without their loved ones. May it be filled with little to no blood shed, and less candles being lit unless it is to freshen up a house.