President Obama speaks at North Division High school

The number 44 has a very specific meaning in numerology. According to numerologists, 44 is related to business, specifically business that correlates building for the future benefit of generations. In the United States of America, there have been 45 presidents in the nation’s history. Currently at number 45 Trump holds the title, but it was his predecessor “number 44,” also known as President Barack H Obama who still holds the heart of so many Americans. Throughout his presidency, he certainly demonstrated the characteristics associated with the number he represents, as well as a stellar speech presenter which he had on display here in Milwaukee.

President Obama visited North Division High on Friday afternoon to speak in support of local Democrats. Incumbent Tammy Baldwin who’s senate seat is up for reelection, Tony Evers running for Governor, with Mandela Barnes running for Lieutenant among others.

Obama encouraged attendees to vote with statements such as, “until we start getting better about calling a lie or lie, the only check we have on this behavior is you and your vote.” He was referencing inaccurate and fear driven reporting some media outlets practice.

“It shouldn’t be democratic or republic to say we threaten the freedom of the speech just because we do not like what they say or write about you.” Said Obama who goes on to say,

“Obviously I really think you should vote for democrats, because our policies will actually make a positive difference in people’s lives and we actually do fight for the little guy,”

President Obama giving further support of the Democratic Party, with over 1,000 attendees came out to hear the former President speak. Referencing his famous mantra, Obama ended his speech by saying, “if you vote for these Democrats, hope and change will begin to happen.” The crowd erupted as he took his exit then posing with the Democratic candidates. At the beginning of the speech a woman yelled “I love you” he replied classic Barack fashion with smooth demeanor saying, “I love you too.” From all of his supporters we say thank you number 44.