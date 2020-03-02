Pretty Women In Hats Sip Tea And Secure Seats At The Table

29Eleven was started by Community/business powerhouse Jasmine Johnson. Johnson who is also a Assistant Professor, sits on the board for United Way of Milwaukee and Waukesha areas. Co owner is her incredibly active son Jeremiah Johnson, who owns a non profit as well. 29Eleven is responsible for many popular events in the community such as, “Fight Like A Girl” an event dedicated to the funding of cancer research. Perhaps the most popular is the “Fit To A Tea” event, that celebrated its 9th installment yesterday.

Held at the Milwaukee City Center the venue was gorgeous and powerful, but not as gorgeous and powerful as the women in the room were.

Fit To A Tea brings amazing women together for a time of empowerment, and education on important issues. At the forefront of the discussions, is the importance of advocating against the health and wealth disparities among women of color.

Fitted with gorgeous hats, and sipping tea (not the gossip kind), the event literally lived up to its name. Attendees were also treated with guest speaker, Minda Harts. Harts resume is includes Author, Speaker and plethora of other titles, she has been featured in Time Magazine among other outlets.

The theme for the event was “Secure Our Seats,” which is also the name of Harts podcast. The women in the room have all secured multiple seats in their respective fields, but the events message was that of elevation and commitment to thriving In all aspects of life. It was wonderful event by wonderful women, thank you to all involved.