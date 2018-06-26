PTSD Awareness Day focuses on Milwaukee VA’s clinical and holistic programs and care

Veterans and the community can get insight on the many evidence-based treatment programs and holistic care the Milwaukee Veterans Affairs Medical Center provides at its first-ever PTSD Awareness Day.

The event takes place 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 27, throughout the campus. It is free and open to the public.

Senior leadership from the medical center and regional benefits office will also be available to meet one-on-one with veterans who have concerns during that same time. The regional benefits office will also hold a clinic to help anyone file claims or check the status of pending claims.

Tables will be set up throughout the south entrance to exhibit evidence-based care programs, residential treatment and suicide prevention, as well as some holistic programs such as recreation therapy. Participants can also try their hand at fish lure tying and Zentangle art. Guitars for Vets will have information on hand and will perform at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

An adaptive cycling clinic takes place at the same time at the Spinal Cord Injury Center lower lot. Doctors and recreation therapists will be on hand to discuss how adaptive sports can treat depression, anxiety and other issues. The clinic includes a trail ride on the Hank Aaron Trail and lunch for $3.

Veterans can also try their hand at tai chi at 10 a.m. and yoga at 11 a.m. in the 3rd floor recreation hall, followed by a presentation and personal stories on post-traumatic stress at noon by Vietnam veteran Michael Orban.

For more information on the events, call Public Affairs at 414-382-5364.