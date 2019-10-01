Public Hearing on 2020 County Budget Set for Nov. 4

Public Invited to Share Their Priorities

MILWAUKEE – The Board of Supervisors will hold its annual public hearing on the Milwaukee County budget on Monday, November 4, at 6:00pm. The hearing will take place at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, 929 N. Water St., in Milwaukee.

Members of the Board of Supervisors will be present to listen to constituents as they weigh in on the County Executive’s budget proposal and share their priorities for the 2020 Milwaukee County budget.

The public is encouraged to attend the hearing and share their input directly with the Board.

The Finance and Audit Committee, chaired by Supervisor James “Luigi” Schmitt, has scheduled several days of open meetings in October to hear from department heads and consider budget amendments offered by supervisors.

The full schedule of “Finance and Audit – Budget” meetings is online now at www.milwaukeecounty.legistar. com. Audio and video streaming is available for all meetings that take place at the courthouse.

WHAT: Annual Public Hearing on the County Budget

WHEN: November 4, 2019, 6:00pm

WHERE: Marcus Center, 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee

WHO: Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors