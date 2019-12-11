Public invited to sing Christmas Carols on North Avenue

The community is invited to enjoy treats and help spread holiday cheer while singing Christmas Carols on Friday, December 13 along W. North Ave. in the North Avenue / Fond du Lac Marketplace BID #32.

Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II said the third annual BID #32 caroling event is a great way to get into the holiday spirit. “This event is truly a beautiful way to spread the joy of the season and one that uplifts the neighborhood and puts smiles on everyone’s faces,” he said. “Please bring your children and make sure you are dressed for the outdoors.”

Participants should meet at the St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care (Bucyrus Campus), N. 24th and W. North Ave., at 11:00 a.m. Fridayfor hot chocolate and cookies. The singing will begin at 11:15, showering the businesses all the way east to N. 17th St. and W. North with Christmas Carols.

Song sheets will be provided and adults and children are encouraged to wear Santa hats, reindeer antlers or other festive gear for the caroling walk.