Racial Equity to be Focus of Town Hall with Supervisors Alexander and Martin

Milwaukee County Supervisors Deanna Alexander and Felesia Martin with support from the Office on African American Affairs will co-host a town hall event to discuss racial equity, history and quality of life on Tuesday, August 13 at Berea Lutheran Church.

Last year, Milwaukee County leaders including Supervisors Alexander and Martin were able to hear from the YWCA’s experts on racial equity. This year, a racial equity training program has been implemented for all County employees.

In an effort to give the public an opportunity to hear some of the same information presented to County leaders and employees, the Supervisors have invited the same experts from the YWCA to attend and present at their co-hosted town hall. A time for Q & A is part of the program.

The racial equity training is part of Milwaukee County’s ongoing efforts to address racial disparities. This year, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and Milwaukee County Supervisors Marcelia Nicholson, Supreme Moore Omokunde, and Deanna Alexander sponsored a resolution declaring that racism is a public health crisis.

Local elected officials expected to attend include Senator Lena Taylor and Representative LaKeshia Myers.

WHAT: Town hall on racial equity, history, and quality of life

WHEN: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 6:00pm – 9:00pm

WHERE: Berea Lutheran Church, 4873 N. 107th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53225

WHO: Supervisors Deanna Alexander, Felesia Martin, Senator Lena Taylor, Representative LaKeshia Myers.