Raynetta Hill of CommonBond Communities joins WHEDA board

Madison – Raynetta Hill, Regional Manager of Property Management and Advantage Services for CommonBond Communities, has been appointed to serve as a member of the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) Board of Directors.

CommonBond Communities provides homes and supportive services for those most in need with a vision of a day where every person has access to a stable home. Ms. Hill oversees the Wisconsin property portfolio directing property management and wraparound services advocating for stabilizing families in affordable housing while working to expand real estate acquisition and development portfolios.

“Promoting community and economic vitality in both rural and urban communities have been the foundation of my professional career,” said Hill. “It is essential that statewide we continue to focus on a platform that prioritizes sustainable housing, support to local businesses, encourages growth in the agricultural sector, and foster diverse communities. I am excited and looking forward to learning and contributing to WHEDA’s mission and values.”

Hill served as Associate Director for the Historic Business Improvement District No. 8 in Milwaukee, focusing on revitalization efforts within the commercial corridor while building high level engagement with residents, businesses and stakeholders to eliminate blight in urban neighborhoods.

For close to a decade at National Management, formally Sylvan Development, Hill led a diverse portfolio throughout the entire state of Wisconsin stretching from Racine to Marathon County. As operations manager at National Management, she understood the need for quality housing especially in rural Wisconsin. Active in the community, Hill volunteers in numerous Milwaukee sponsored events that focus on stability in marginalized communities, specifically targeting the positive impact of women and children. Hill also serves on and is involved in many committees related to local community service.

WHEDA board members include the Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Administration (or designee), the CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, and six public members nominated by the governor and appointed by the state senate. In addition, two state senators, one from each party and selected by senate leadership, and two state representatives, one from each party and selected by assembly leadership, also serve on the WHEDA board. Members serve staggered four-year terms.

For over 45 years, WHEDA, as an independent state authority, has provided low-cost financing for housing and small business development in Wisconsin. Since 1972, WHEDA has financed more than 73,000 affordable rental units, helped more than 129,600 families purchase a home and made more than 29,000 small business and agricultural loan guarantees. For more information on WHEDA programs, visit wheda.com or call 800-334-6873.