Rebellious Tools, Tips and Tricks for Holiday Hair

By Jeneanne Collins

I have natural hair but during the holiday season; I usually get it straightened religiously between Christmas and New Year’s Eve for any soiree or outing. It has become a staple item in my life, a tradition, like your favorite macaroni & cheese and sweet potato pie at Thanksgiving, the special suit on Easter Sunday or all of those beautiful church hats you see at brunch on Mother’s Day. This year, I let the ritual go and stepped out of my comfort zone and took my own suggestions and advice about change and style. I ditched the blow dryer, flat iron, straitening comb and silk scarf this holiday for a few quick and different temporary styles.

These hair styles gave me some room to explore my own style at this place in my life and pushed me to share more, explore more of what may flatter my personality, body type, features and compliment my overall life inside and out.

I changed the narrative this season and I’m trying things add more color and more of my character to my wardrobe. This sweater is festive and is enhanced with gold beading, red rhinestones and other colorful ornate beads. It’s great for a small luncheon at work or a holiday happy hour. It compliments all three of the different looks; a high bun, a wig and a hat. I love all of these different ways that hair can change an outfit and the holiday.

The first look is me with high bun. I love buns and will always find a way to fit it into my wardrobe.

*3x REWA hair pre-stretched braid in synthetic hair and extra bobby pins, www.sally.com

* Eco -Style Gel (black castor oil and flax seed)

https://ecocoinc.com/eco-style-gels

* Africa’s Best Textures smooth gel www.amazon.com

*Poinsettia gold & red earring are from H&M https://www2.hm.com/

The second look is a dark wig. I have always kept my hair in the lighter hues from light brown to Salt & Pepa circa 80’s blond. So this was a bit different but fun. I randomly purchased a wig from H&M. It’s not a wig for everyday (light synthetic) and could easily be used for another occasion or stored for a Halloween costume in the future.

The Third look with the hat

* Valerie Modes hat made of velour and fur and the third look is me in a dark wig.

I appreciate the opportunity to change, be vulnerable with fashion, makeup and style. It makes me nervous sometimes but it is necessary. I welcome the new season and the new year which includes joy, freedom, creativity and lots of fun.

I encourage you to find your personal style and the tools, tips and tricks that work for you this holiday and beyond.