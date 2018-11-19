The holiday season has arrived! The snow is falling and Thanksgiving is just days away. It’s like you can almost smell the food through this article… greens, beans, potatoes, tomatoes, ham, lamb, I mean you name it!

I can see the smiles and the laughter on people’s faces as they break bread. The shopping has only begun for some. The Christmas lists are made and the deals are coming!

It’s truly the loveliest time of the year. It’s the time to show your appreciation to your loved ones. It’s the time to spend quality time with family. This holiday season is the perfect time for reflection and self care as well.

As the new year approaches how satisfied are you with this year? Did you hit the majority of your goals? Can you see the progress? Are you happy about where you are? What kinds of things changed this year? Are you ready for the new year?

It’s not only time for appreciating others, it’s time to appreciate you. Compliment yourself. Take yourself out for your accomplishments. Celebrate yourself.

Create a 2019 vision board. Set your goals and write out the plan for how you will get where you’re going. Research the things you don’t know. Get where you need to be by all means necessary.

This year get creative with your gifts. Give from the heart. Give with love.