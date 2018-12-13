Released During National Caregivers Month, “From Carefree to Caregiver” Provides Support to Those Who Serve in a Caregiving Role

Upper Marlboro, MD (Blacknews.com)— Although they are an increasing segment of our populations, many do not understand the level of responsibility that caregivers carry. Caregivers are an often overlooked, yet vital segment of our population. According to data from AARP, 43.5 million caregivers have provided unpaid care to an adult or child for at least 12 months. Nearly one in six working adults have responsibilities of providing care for a family member. On average African-American caregivers spend 30 hours each week performing caregiving duties. This causes significant impact on their lives.

Additionally, 69% of working caregivers caring for a family member or friend report having to rearrange their work schedule, decrease their hours, or take an unpaid leave in order to meet their caregiving responsibilities. These situations can adversely impact the mental and physical health of the very caregivers who are providing support for others.

In From Carefree to Caregiver, Teraleen Campbell provides much needed support for caregivers. In the book, she chronicles her seven-year journey as a caregiver. During that time, she provided care for her mother.

The book is formatted as 31-day devotional book. Each daily passage provides an inspirational reading in addition to a prayer and space for journaling. This is Campbell’s way of encouraging self-care, which she found important while caring for her mother. “I realized the importance of taking some time for focus on me and what I was dealing with, in addition to processing what was happening in my life. I became mindful that if I wasn’t healthy, I couldn’t adequately care for my mother. “

Campbell, who is also a minister at Greater Mt Calvary Holy Church in Washington, DC, was also motivated by the fact that despite the growing need, there are very few books that support caregivers. She found even fewer that are designed to lift their spirits and provide emotional support. She shared, “One of the most difficult aspects of being a caregiver is having a front row seat where you watch a once strong loved one get to the point where you take care of them. When it’s your parent, it’s as if your roles have reversed.”

In chronicling her caregiving journey, Campbell provides insight on navigating through the healthcare system and shares the highs, lows, challenges, and triumphs of her time as a caregiver. She is transparent, yet encouraging.

The foreword was written by Dr. Mary Breaux Wright, 24th International President of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. During her time in the position, Elder Care was her signature service initiative. Dr. Wright also served as a caregiver for her mother. Published by Pen Legacy, From Carefree to Caregiver was released in November 2018. From Carefree to Caregiver is available at Barnes and Noble, Amazon, Pen Legacy Bookstore, and www.teraleencampbell.com.