Rep. Moore Introduces Bipartisan Legislation to Recognize the All Black, Female “Six Triple Eight” Battalion of World War II

Congresswoman Gwen Moore released the following statement as she introduced bipartisan legislation to award the Congressional Gold Medal to the 6888 (Six Triple Eight) Central Postal Battalion, the only African American Women’s Army Corps Battalion to serve overseas during World War II. The women of the Six Triple Eight served in England and France.

“The Six Triple Eight was a unit of African-American women whose diligent work overseas under trying conditions, including the sting of segregation, helped ensure that millions of morale boosting mail packages and letters got to those on the warfront in Europe during World War II. These women helped clear up massive backlogs in weeks to ensure that soldiers received these critical messages from loved ones back at home. I am proud to introduce thisbipartisan legislation with the support of 39 original cosponsors to award a Congressional Gold Medal to the Six Triple Eight.”

Congressional Gold Medals are awarded through enacted legislation to express public gratitude for distinguished contributions and to preserve the remembrance of great events.

“These soldiers proudly served our country when the armed forces was racially segregated and had to navigate the military as a woman and a person of color. Their hard work closed a 2-year backlog of mail in a few months. When Six Triple Eight came home from their service, their contributions were not recognized.”

Of the 855 women from all over the United States who served, they are only a handful of survivors, including one of Congresswoman Moore’s constituents.

“I am proud of these remarkable women, including Milwaukee’s Ms. Anna Mae Wilson Robertson. For too long, the stories and legacy of the Six Triple Eight have been marginalized. Now, I am thrilled to help ensure that every one of these trailblazer receives their long, overdue recognition,” said Rep. Gwen Moore.

Congresswoman Moore will join Ms. Robertson at a screening of a new Documentary on the Six Triple Eight to be shown in Milwaukee on the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Similar legislation (S. 633) has been introduced in the Senate by Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas.

