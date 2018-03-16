Representative Young Holds Community Conversation on Gun Safety

(Madison) – State Representative Leon D. Young (D-Milwaukee) will be hosting a “Community Conversation On Gun Safety”, Monday, March 19, 2018, 5-7 p.m. @ Department of Natural Resources (DNR Building) 2300 N. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53212. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m. Program begins at 5:00 p.m. Open to the public. All are encouraged to attend.

Representative Young stated, “Please come and discuss ways to keep our community safe from mass shootings and random gun violence.”

Gun safety locks will be issued by WESTCARE.

Panelist will be: Representative Leon D. Young, 16th Assembly District; Jeri Bonavia, Executive Director of WAVE (WI Anti Violence Effort) Educational Fund; Milwaukee Public Schools; Milwaukee Police Department; Ron Kelly, Board Member, St. Marcus Lutheran School; and Beth Coggs, CEO of WESSTCARE.