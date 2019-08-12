Rosemary Ollison: Prosperity in a Million Scraps opened at the Lynden Sculpture Garden on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Ollison has a history of transforming each of her apartments into an artist environment, deploying layers of pattern, duct tape sculptures, curtains of woven leather, crazy quilts, and inventive drawings. At Lynden Ollison has created an immersive environment within the former home of Harry and Peg Bradley. Spreading beyond the gallery, where a fourteen-foot leather quilt—her largest to date—is surrounded by sculptures, garments, and hangings, Ollison has transformed Lynden’s dining room, preparing it for an imaginary dinner party.

Ollison shares a love of fashion with Peg Bradley, the home’s former proprietor. On Saturday, August 24, from 5 to 7 pm, Ollison will showcase her clothing and accessories—all made from repurposed materials—in Beyond Fashion , an outdoor fashion show. Bring a picnic and enjoy this celebration of adornment. The fashion show is free to Lynden members or with admission to the sculpture garden.

Rosemary Ollison is a 77-year-old self-taught artist and 2018 Nohl Fellow in the Emerging category. At 16, Ollison moved to the Midwest from an Arkansas plantation, and she began making art in 1994 while healing from an abusive marriage. She collects glass, leather, bracelets, beads, bones, and jewelry from thrift shops and rummage sales and repurposes these materials into sculptural and wearable works.

Rosemary Ollison: Prosperity in a Million Scraps remains on view through Sunday, December 8, 2019.