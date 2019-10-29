SAVE THE DATE: Upcoming events with The Salvation Army

17 days until the 2019 Red Kettle Campaign begins

MILWAUKEE COUNTY – Red kettle season is almost here! In just 17 days, bell ringers will be out in full force across Milwaukee County. Donations at the following events will benefit The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County’s Red Kettle Campaign. Locally, 87 cents of every dollar raised is used to support more than 80 programs and services in Milwaukee County.

We hope you can join us for the following events this season:

Red Kettle Kickoff

When/Where: 7 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 at the Milwaukee Public Market, 400 N Water St., Milwaukee

Details: Join us for a free pancake breakfast as we celebrate the beginning of the Red Kettle Campaign. This is a first come, first serve event. Gift bags will be offered to the first 50 guests. Bell ringing sign-ups will also be available. Volunteer to ring bells at Registertoring.com .

Register: Event is free but registration is encouraged online at http://salar.my/MfqbRi

The Big Brass Blast

When/Where: 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 at Southridge Mall, 5300 S 76th St., Greendale

Details: Brass musicians will gather to perform several traditional Christmas songs. Any brass musician over age 16 is eligible to participate.

Register: Event is free but registration is encouraged online at salar.my/CcuyH1

Spend Black Friday with The Red Kettles

When/Where: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 29 at Southridge Mall, 5300 S 76th St., Greendale

Details: Salvation Army representatives will be stationed at the center of the mall and will have a few of activities and special appearances planned for Black Friday shoppers. There will also be kettles in the mall for donations, balloon artists, and an Angel Tree, where shoppers can grab a tag from a Christmas tree and purchase a new toy for a child in need.



30th Annual Christmas Family Feast

When/Where: 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 25 at the Wisconsin Center, 400 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee

Details: Christmas Family Feast is free and open to the public! This is the largest event hosted by The Salvation Army on Christmas Day in the country. About 1,400 volunteers typically help serve more than 8,000 people. Sign up to volunteer online here .

About The Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination since 1865. Nearly 33 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. The Salvation Army tracks the level of need across the country with the Human Needs Index (Human NeedsIndex.org). Locally, 87 cents of every dollar raised is used to support programs and services in Milwaukee County.