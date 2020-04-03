SBA Offers Disaster Assistance to Wisconsin Small Businesses Economically Impacted by the Coronavirus (COVID- 19)

ATLANTA – The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to Wisconsin small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza announced today. SBA acted under its own authority, as provided by the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act that was recently signed by the President, to declare a disaster following a request received from Gov. Tony Evers on March 18, 2020.

The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in the entire state of Wisconsin; and the contiguous counties of Boone, Jo Daviess, Lake, McHenry, Stephenson and Winnebago in Illinois; Allamakee, Clayton y Dubuque in Iowa; Dickinson, Gogebic, Iron y Menominee in Michigan; Carlton, Chisago, Dakota, Goodhue, Houston, Pine, Saint Louis, Wabasha, Washington and Winona in Minnesota.

“SBA is strongly committed to providing the most effective and customer-focused response possible to assist Wisconsin small businesses with federal disaster loans. We will be swift in our efforts to help these small businesses recover from the financial impacts of the Coronavirus (COVID-19),” said Administrator Carranza.