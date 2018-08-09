Second and final Wheelin’ at Westlawn free bicycle tune-up event Friday

The second and final Wheelin’ at Westlawn event of the summer will take place Friday, August 10 at the Westlawn Gardens Playground Pavilion (located on W. Custer Ave., between N. 60thand N. 64thSt.), Alderman Cavalier “Chevy” Johnson said.

The first Wheelin’ at Westlawn event of the summer was held on June 22.

Westlawn Gardens has been working with DreamBikes to give bicyclists the opportunity for free bicycle tune-ups. Bicyclists can bring in their bicycle and receive a wide variety of services, including filling up tires, fixing a flat tire, oiling a bike chain and other minor adjustments. “I strongly encourage anyone interested to please come for the free services and then get some exercise, help reduce air pollution, save money on gas and have some fun!” Alderman Johnson

The free bicycle tune-up days are part of the work put forth by the Westlawn Partnership for a Healthier Environment. Other sponsors for the free bicycle tune-ups include the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee College of Nursing, Milwaukee’s Choice Neighborhood Initiative, Care and the Silver Spring Neighborhood Center.

What: Final free bicycle tune-up day

When: 3:00-6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 10

Where: Westlawn Gardens Playground Pavilion