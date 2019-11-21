SeeMe4Me Project Launch Creates Awareness of Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Milwaukee Community

MILWAUKEE (Nov. 20, 2019) – SeeMe4Me will launch in Milwaukee this Thursday, November 21 at Nō Studios. The SeeMe4Me project was launched by Ed Davies, who has a lived experience facing racism and implicit bias and succeeding and building positive personal and professional relationships across racial, ethnic, and other cultural boundaries in spite of it all.

SeeMe4Me is a narrative change campaign designed to challenge how we view each other and redefine our perceptions. This social awareness effort allows people to reject the perceptions formed of them, and to demand that they are seen for who they really are by proclaiming: “Your perception is not my reality.”

As a catalyst for exploration and discussion, SeeMe4Me challenges everyone to see people differently and accurately, by telling real and raw stories in order to drive changes in programs and services, policies, funding, and access to opportunities that can improve the quality of life.

The campaign launch will include a debut of the first SeeMe4Me PSA, followed by a discussion highlighting the importance of narrative change, the SeeMe4Me approach and planned campaign activities.

WHAT: SeeMe4Me Milwaukee Campaign Launch Event

Cocktails/Networking: 5:30-6:30pm

PSA Premier: 6:30pm

Campaign Q&A/Discussion: 6:45pm

WHEN: Thursday, November 21

5:30-8 p.m.

WHO: SeeMe4Me, Ed Davies Founder

Media welcome

WHERE: Nō Studios, 1037 W. McKinley Avenue

Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53205