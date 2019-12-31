Senator Taylor to Participate in The Rose Parade

imagine a time when women were viewed more as property or children, than peers to their male-counterparts. It took an immense amount of courage to force change on the issue of voting. As an African-American, I appreciate the insistence, of Black women, that they be included and not marginalized by other women, during a time of intense racism. In many regards, gender discrimination or bias remains a daily struggle. Whether pay equity, family leave, or even the ability for a woman to be elected President of the United States, we’ve still got work to do. However, given the example of our foremothers, we know that nothing is unattainable.”

The Rose Parade takes place on January 1, 2020, in Pasedena, California. Taylor will be dressed in in full costume for the judging on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, and at the parade location at 4:00am on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. There will be press opportunities in Pasadena and Taylor will also be available by phone for interviews.