Senator Taylor to Participate in The Rose Parade

Senator Taylor to Represent Wisconsin In Rose Parade Suffragist Float
(MADISON) – Next year marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and Women Win the Vote. Pasadena Celebrates 2020 is kicking of the centennial year with a float in the annual Rose Parade. State Senator Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee) has been asked to represent Wisconsin’s role as one of the first 36 States
that ratified the 19th Amendment.
Taylor will carry the Wisconsin flag, symbolizing the political victory of coming together for individual and women’s rights. Dressed in period clothing, Taylor will also wear items representing the role of African-American women such as Harriet Tubman, Sojourner Truth, and members of Black Greek letter organizations such as Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc. and Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. sororities.
Taylor was invited in September and has since been excited to see that Greendale High School Band will be participating in the Rose Parade, as well. Upon learning in earlier this month that UW-Madison would be playing in The Rose Bowl, Taylor said “this is the coolest thing ever!”. She went on to say, “On one hand, it is hard to
imagine a time when women were viewed more as property or children, than peers to their male-counterparts. It took an immense amount of courage to force change on the issue of voting. As an African-American, I appreciate the insistence, of Black women, that they be included and not marginalized by other women, during a time of intense racism. In many regards, gender discrimination or bias remains a daily struggle. Whether pay equity, family leave, or even the ability for a woman to be elected President of the United States, we’ve still got work to do. However, given the example of our foremothers, we know that nothing is unattainable.”
The Rose Parade takes place on January 1, 2020, in Pasedena, California. Taylor will be dressed in in full costume for the judging on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, and at the parade location at 4:00am on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. There will be press opportunities in Pasadena and Taylor will also be available by phone for interviews.
Leave a Reply