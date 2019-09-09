September is Suicide Prevention Month

According to the American Psychological Association approximately 50 percent of all people with experience atleast one traumatic event in their lives. Traumatic events include physical, psychological and sexual abuse; terrorism and war; domestic violence; witnessing violence against others; and accidents and natural disasters. Trauma is more common than we realize, it can also be the starting point to depression which is the leading cause of suicide. Back in 2016 it was reported that at least 46,000 people took they on life alone. Each year 1 to many suicides occur and by that I mean any number past 0. Everyday encourage someone, speak life into them, compliment instead of ridicule, you never know how close to the literal edge someone is.