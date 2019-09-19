Sheriff Earnell Lucas recognizes Acting Sheriff Richard Schmidt (Ret.) with the prestigious David Demos Award

Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell R. Lucas presented Acting Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt (Ret.) with the prestigious David Demos Award and welcomed K9 Tarzan into the MCSO family this morning at the Milwaukee County Criminal Justice Facility.

Acting Sheriff Richard R. Schmidt culminated his distinguished career of over 33 years in public service as the Acting Sheriff of Milwaukee County, serving from September 1, 2017 to January 7, 2019.

During his tenure as Acting Sheriff, he oversaw significant progress within the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office. Under Acting Sheriff Schmidt’s leadership, the Sheriff’s Office implemented 18 new initiatives and experienced a renewal of strong external partnerships.

Prior to assuming office as Acting Sheriff, he was a respected member of the agency’s command staff.

A career deputy sheriff, Richard Schmidt rose to the ranks of Sergeant, Captain, Deputy Inspector and Inspector. Whether as a patrol deputy or as the jail administrator,

Acting Sheriff Schmidt earned the trust of his colleagues and subordinates through his hard work in the field and his capable management in the front office.

Reflecting his strong record of law enforcement leadership, his final assignment before serving as our county’s chief law enforcement officer was as the Senior Commander and Undersheriff, responsible for all day-to-day operations.

Since his retirement from public service, Acting Sheriff Schmidt has continued to contribute to the betterment of society as a leader in the faith community.

Acting Sheriff Schmidt has long served local, regional and even international congregations as a minister and religious scholar. Today, he continues these efforts through his organization Prophecy Focus Ministries.

The David Demos Award was established as a career recognition award named after a Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty in 1997.

It is the highest and most prestigious award given in appreciation of continued dedication and commitment to the law enforcement profession. Acting Sheriff Schmidt served over 32 years with the MCSO and the citizens of Milwaukee County, and led the organization for 16 months.

K 9Tarzan, a 3-year-old Golden Retriever and Deputy Alex Colon completed 10 weeks of training together at Lackland Air Force Base Canine Training Center, A center operated by the Department of Homeland Securities Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in San Antonio, Texas.

Each year more than 200 canine teams from across the country train at Lackland to learn how to detect potentially explosive materials that could be a threat to our nation’s transportation system. During the intense 10 weeks of training Deputy Colon and Tarzan build a trusting bond.

Deputy Colon shares about his next career chapter, “I love working with Tarzan and serving the citizens of Milwaukee County, hopefully for many years to come!”

K9 Tarzan was bestowed his badge in a ceremony along with his partner, Deputy Alex Colon. They will join the MCSO’s K9 Unit at Mitchell International Airport.

Please direct inquiries to MCSO Director of Public Affairs and Community Engagement Faithe Colas at (414) 639-5506 or [email protected]