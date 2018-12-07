Sherman Phoenix Grand Opening

The Sherman Phoenix officially rose recently at 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave. residents joined the developers of the project JoAnne Johnson-Sabir and Juli Kaufmann, almost 30 vendors with businesses within the space, and political and community leaders in celebrating the new space which aims to foster change by transforming the eastern gateway to the Sherman Park neighborhood in Milwaukee into a safe, welcoming space that supports small businesses-of-color offering diverse foods, wellness services and cultural activities.

The socially just and culturally rich real estate project will provide mentorship and coaching to help entrepreneurs of color grow their businesses, generate jobs and support the local economy.