Slow Down: A Poem For Lil Lisa Gee

22nd and center street, where the corner and school meets.

They were walking to play in the park, where friends and others meet

Ones fighting for you life the others stable as can be, Im sad to tell the this story because there are no longer 3

3 beautiful kids so much life left to breath

3 beautiful kids so much life left to see

They won’t slow down the very light to then is green

It’s a suicide spirit they don’t care about speed

This girl was 6 her whole life was full of joy and belief

Just 6 years old not enough time to be free

Drivers slow down it makes no sense the clock you will never beat

I do not have any kids but I feel love for her like my own seed

I will see you some day , rest in heaven Lil Lisa Gee