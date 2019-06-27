Social Development Commission Board Selects New Executive Committee

Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s Elmer Moore to lead agency as Board Chair

MILWAUKEE, WI. – June 21, 2019 – At its June 20thannual meeting, The Social Development Commission Board of Commissioners elected a new executive committee to lead SDC, the state’s largest community action agency. The tripartite board consisting of civic, educational and community organizations or individuals elected the following members to its executive team:

Elmer Moore Jr. Chairperson | Represents: Greater Milwaukee Foundation

Terese Caro Treasurer | Represents: Office of the Governor

Craig Sanders Board Member-At-Large/District 3 | Represents: Milwaukee County Residents

Nikki Purvis Vice-Chair | Represents: City of Milwaukee

Donna Brown-Martin Secretary | Represents: Milwaukee County

Other organizational moves include the addition of new appointed commissioners:

Ossie Kendix, African American Chamber of Commerce

Glenn Carson, United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County

Community elected representatives are:

Carlisa Harris, District 1, George Matthews, District 2 (re-elected), Craig Sanders, District 3(re-elected),Torre Johnson, District 4, Rosa Villa-Menes, District 5, Ben Rucka, District 6

“I’m very excited to work with this new leadership team as we continue our work to eliminate barriers that keep Milwaukee residents trapped in poverty,” says George Hinton, SDC CEO. “We have a strong, stable Board of Commissioners committed to helping Milwaukee residents get resources that will empower them to move beyond poverty.”

The Social Development Commission was established shortly before President Lyndon B. Johnson declared a War on Poverty. In 1963, the State of Wisconsin enacted legislation (section 66.433) to establish the Community Relations – Social Development Commission (SDC). SDC programs address issues like employment, education, finance, health and wellness. It also serves as an advocate for Milwaukee County residents experiencing poverty.

The following governmental and community organizations required to appoint representatives on the Social Development Commission Board of Commissioners: United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County, MATC, Milwaukee County, City of Milwaukee, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, African American Chamber of Commerce, Milwaukee Public Schools, Interfaith Conference, Milwaukee Area Labor Council (AFL-CIO).

For more information on the full Board of Commissioners and SDC’s programs and services,

visitcr-sdc.org.