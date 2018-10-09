Spotify Debuts Afro Hub

The new hub celebrates and honors African culture and music

As part of Spotify’s newest Global Cultures initiative, designed to promote and bring to the surface culturally diverse music, Spotify today announced the launch of a new Afro Hub .Spotify’s vision for Global Cultures is to connect audiences, bringing cultures from around the world into your playlist, opening a lens into fresh parts of this small world.

Focused on delivering relevant content, the Global Cultures editorial team initiated this global plan with the Latin and Desi hubs followed by today’s launch of the Afro Hub

This much-anticipated hub celebrates and honors the African culture as well as it’s widely known and loved music. It’s our mission to uncover every layer of this ancient, expressive and rhythmic musical culture which is an important component of today’s mainstream, modern music. Comprised by a variety of different styles, African music has influenced genres in the U.S. and abroad for centuries.

The hub will also offer unique content including playlist takeovers from artists like Major Lazer, Wizkid, Jacob Banks, Burna Boy and Bas & Mereba, and podcasts by Jesus & Jollof feat. Yvonne Orji and Luvvie Ajayi, some of the best African creators of today.