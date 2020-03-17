St. Ann Center Closed

St. Ann Center will be closed Wednesday, March 18, through at least April 5

For your safety and the safety of our clients and children, St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care’s Stein and Bucyrus Campuses will be closed Wednesday, March 18, through at least April 6 due to concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

For updates, please check our website at: www.stanncenter.organd Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stanncenter/

We greatly apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We will continue to monitor the situation and follow the recommendations of national and local health experts regarding when it’ safe to re-open.