Super star Christian Hip-Hop artists Lecrae and Andy Mineo Visit Milwaukee

Hundreds gathered at the Rave concert venue On Saturday October 19th looking for entertainment, positive messages and for some, a shot at being discovered. As concert goers awaited the arrival of headliners Lecrae and Andy Mineo national Christian hip hop artist to grace the stage, a few of the concert goers attempted to pass demo tracks to stage managers. The concert was part of the better late than never tour which also featured another one of Lecraes Reach Record label artist Whatuprg, as well as Wordsplayed and artist Nobigdyl.

Whatuprg was the first to perform and at 21 years old, he is the youngest of the reach records artist. Born Raul Garcia he rapped about his life before being an artist, also paying homage to his Mexican heritage. He mentioned it was his first time in Milwaukee, as well as on tour and ended his set with advice on loving each other. By the time he was done the concert floor was packed with fans as young as 7 years old in attendance, and as old as 50 and beyond. Age difference did not matter as pandemonium broke out when the lights dimmed pitch black and fog entered the room as Andy Mineo made his entrance. As the co-headliner, expectations were high for the 30 year old out of Syracuse New York. Despite growing up so close to an NFC rival, Mineo professed his love as a lifelong Packer fan, sighting “ Lambeau leap was cool” and “ wearing something cool on your head besides a helmet during games” alluding to the cheese head tradition, sealed the deal for rapper who was a young boy at the time.

Mineo ended his performance with a heart melting amount as he expressed his love for his recently deceased mother, sharing his last moments at her bedside playing her his latest music. After Mineo performed there was a 15 minute break in between the last performer Lecrae. As the building crew reconstructed the stage to feature “amen” on the drum set, then entered the Dj for Lecrae also wearing amen on his shirt promoting his latest project entitled, let the trap say amen.

After anticipation built high enough, with chants of Lecrae, he entered in dramatic fashion with sounds that rumbled as loud as thunder. Born Lecrae Moore, the label owner, song writer, actor, and billboard topping artist graced the stage with stories about his struggle to stay committed to God. He provided flare with a couple a wardrobe changes, recognizable hip hop instrumentals and electric energy. Since his debut in 2004, Lecrae has had a stellar 14 year career, making songs with some of the biggest names in gospel and hip hop artist alike. Lecrae ended the show by thanking his artist and his fans. As fans exited the venue, their smiles and dance moves represented the refreshment that took place as a result of the positive music.