Supervisor Supreme Moore Omokunde Developing Proposal for Milwaukee County Citizens Review Board

MILWAUKEE – County Supervisor Supreme Moore Omokunde is developing a proposal for a Milwaukee County Citizen’s Review Board, which could review incidents and citizen complaints regarding Milwaukee County law enforcement and correctional officers, and possibly provide additional oversight functions.

“Citizens expect and deserve accountability at all levels of government. A Citizen’s Review Board would provide greater accountability and help build trust between the public, Milwaukee County law enforcement, and corrections officers,” said Moore Omokunde.

At a recent meeting of the Judiciary, Safety, and General Services Committee of the County Board of Supervisors, the county’s top attorney delivered a preliminary report in response to Supervisor Moore Omokunde’s request for examples, options, best practices, and strategies for implementation of a Citizen Review Board for Milwaukee County.

Supervisor Moore Omokunde asked for the analysis with an amendment to the 2018 county budget.

Moore Omokunde plans to consult with the Office of Corporation Council, the Sheriff’s Department, community groups, and other stakeholders to develop his proposal, and says he envisions the Citizens Review Board as an advisory body to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department and House of Correction.

The Milwaukee Police and Fire Commission provides citizen oversight of the City of Milwaukee Police and Fire Departments. It can receive citizen complaints and independently investigate and discipline department employees, and also monitors complaints filed directly with the Police Department and Fire Department and reviews their completed investigations.