Supervisor Taylor Joins Educators’ March to Madison

MILWAUKEE – Supervisor Sequanna Taylor joined hundreds of public school educators and advocates on Tuesday as they marched to Madison to push for more education funding in the 2020-21 Wisconsin state budget.

Taylor released the following statement:

“Fully funding public education is essential to ensuring that all students, regardless of their ZIP code, have access to quality education. Public education should be everyone’s concern. We are marching for all of our babies, all across Wisconsin, who deserve a world class education. As someone born and raised in Milwaukee, who attended Milwaukee Public Schools, this is very personal to me. As an educator, I have seen how the lack of adequate funding holds students back and denies them opportunity,” said Taylor.

The “Standup for Public Schools” March to Madison left from Jefferson County on June 22 and is expected to arrive in the state capitol today.

Organizers of the march are hoping that legislators will include several elements of Governor Tony Evers’ budget proposal in their adopted state budget, such as nearly $600 million for special education, an additional $58 million for mental health, and $40 million for bilingual programs.

Supervisor Taylor is a recent past president of the Milwaukee Education Assistants Association, and a current Milwaukee Public Schools board member.