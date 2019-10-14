Ten Fun Activities to Do with the Kids This Halloween Season

It’s officially cold here in Wisconsin. The jackets are out hats and scarves soon to follow. The temperature has dropped and the wind has been blowing pretty strong. Halloween is around the corner and there’s a bunch of spooky trouble to get into.

Kids are getting their costumes ready and the adults are too. You can see pumpkins and Halloween decorations all over. Store displays are up and ready to creep you out. How do you add to the fun you ask?

How can you add some creepy fun to your household? Well, here’s a few ways you and the kids can spice things up this Halloween season.

1. Make a Halloween Scavenger Hunt

You can play inside or outside. You can design the rules. You create the game. If you need additional help ask a friend or surf the internet for sample instructions.

2. Make Halloween Themed Deserts

Buy some fun Halloween themed treats like cookies, donut sprinkles, or cupcakes. Add your own twist to them or create from scratch.

3. Make Halloween Decorations

Sit down with kids and use arts and crafts to make Halloween decor. Create spooky signs, creatures, and even banners. Have fun but make it scary.

4. Make Creepy Beverages

This time when you make punch or cool aid, add gummy warms or other candy. Look for recipes. Make it spooky.

5. Visit a Pumpkin Patch

Pumpkin farms are always fun. Check out the pumpkins. Buy a couple.

6. Carve Pumpkins

Grab the kids and carve pumpkins. Create funny faces and make pumpkin pie. When finished carving put a candle inside the pumpkin and set it on the porch.

7. Turn Your Home Into a Haunted House

Get the kids and make it a family activity to create a “do not enter” zone outside the house. Use sticks, stones, lights, or whatever you need. Have fun.

8. Visit a Haunted House

It wouldn’t be Halloween if you didn’t get scared. Find local haunted houses, fairs, cornfields, woods, and malls. Face your fears.

9. DIY Costumes

Create fun costumes at home with the kids. Use google for ideas. Get creative!

10. Plan a Halloween Movie Marathon

Everybody knows Halloween movies are the best. Take a day and watch every Halloween movie you can think of— old and new— funny and scary.

‘‘Tis the season you know.