The DNC is Changing Milwaukee: For the Good

It is time. It is time. After all the talk about the upcoming Democratic National Convention, Milwaukee has officially won the bid. Yes! This is definitely a win-win for the city. But why, do you ask? Here’s why, but let’s start out with what a DNC actually is.

The Democratic National Committee is the formal governing body for the United States Democratic Party. The committee coordinates strategy to support Democratic Party candidates throughout the country for local, state, and national office. It’s a time where over 50,000 people would be visiting our city, talking politics.

But discussing politics isn’t the only plus about this event. With Milwaukee hosting the DNC it’s for sure an opportunity that puts Milwaukee on the map in a way that it hasn’t been before. Lasry wants as many businesses available to get involved to do just that, get involved.

There will be many people in town to not only talk politics but to tour the city, in hopes to begin to shed light in our city, spreading the word the Milwaukee is definitely a place to be. It’s a great place to visit and especially a phenomenal place to begin to build and invest.

There’s not one place of business too big or too small to take advantage of. Also, you don’t have to be downtown to reap the benefits of this event. Although the convention will be held in the Bucks Arena, there’s lots a magic that will be happening outside of it. Many establishments will simply benefit but hosting watch party’s and other events during this time.

Though many venues will have hosting opportunities, it doesn’t stop there. We’re going to need all hands on deck at this time. No matter what your field of expertise is, get involved and get prepared. There’s no telling who will be in town.

This is an event that will not just benefit downtown. If taken advantage of properly, we will begin to reap benefits outside of the downtown area. People coming into town will need shelter, food, information, resources, and so much more. So let’s get ready and take advantage of this huge success that’s coming our way.

Milwaukee will officially be on the map.