The Free Queens Collective: Fashion, Empowerment & Love

I recently attended a National Headwrap Day (#NHRD) fashion show which is internationally celebrated on November 20, 2019. The fashion show was hosted and sponsored by the Free Queen Collective, a group of women that are reshaping the narrative of Black women through freedom, encouragement, inspiration, love and fashion.

The event was intimate and set up like a small New York Fashion Week pop-up show, but for Head Wraps only. There was a VIP section which included a gold crown and an “I AM A FREE QUEEN” sticker for attendees that made an online donation before the event. There also was a DJ, photographers, food, and vendors. Kiera Thomas, jewelry designer/owner of the Juikay Zen Experience provided the jewelry which the models wore in the show.

The Head Wraps featured were made of various patterns and rich, vibrant colors. During the show, there was an explanation and a description of each unique piece with their own name and meaning. In the fashion show, how they worn the fabric worn by women, men, and children represented unification, family, and diversity.

“The Afrocentric wrapping is different from any other kind. It wraps upward, regally like royalty” P.J., the founder of the Free Queen Collective, and one of the current Directors of the FQC states.

In addition, Free Queens Collective sponsors various activities and events including a monthly happy hour entitled “The Head Wrap Happy Hour” at various Black owned businesses and spaces. The “Collective” sews and produces the headwraps as a group. They source the fabric directly from Nigeria and gather as a unit to create each item as a form of healing, support, bonding, and praise to the ancestors.

“I was Black Queen Deficient.I was in graduate school and I needed comfort, support, and uplifting” P.J states.

In addition, the fashion show gave an opportunity to incorporate wearable art, textiles, fabric, and ethnicity into everyday wardrobe looks, personal style, and life.

“The events are an opportunity to give back to our ancestors, fulfill our legacies and uplift out history continuing to create more for us” P.J. states.

The Free Queen Collective has a passion for the future through their wrap collection, creating sacred spaces and working with strong, creative and savvy women to heal, help and nurture from the top of their crowns to the “souls of the feet”. This group of dynamic women are, the creative compass, the entrepreneurs, and the spirit of cooperative economics, empowerment, and inspiration to the next generation of Black women.

“The actual launch of the business and developing a line came from a team effort and a need to create positivity and healing around Black women” P.J. states.

“Empowerment, resistance, and joy resonates with the message from the Free Queen Collective” she adds.

We celebrate the queenship, the fashion, the gifts, the head wraps, and the crowns on National Headwrap Day. Celebrate and be free.Check out the Free Queens Collective at https://www.freequeencollective.com/ and ig:@freequeencollective to order waraps and find out about Head Wrap events. and Juikay Zen Experience ig;@juikayzen