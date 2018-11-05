The Importance of the Black Vote: A Conversation with Alderman Cavalier Johnson

A failing heart; hypothetically speaking you find out that you need a heart transplant. You enter surgery only to find out that Doctor Strange and his/her assistants have no experience, they were simply licensed, because not enough people bothered to oppose the fact. Imagine going into your favorite restaurant, only to find out that the establishment has been sold, to an owner with no knowledge of the food business. The staffs cooks have never cooked a day in their life. Fictional situations and God forbid any real heath problems befall anyone, but these scenarios represent the current Presidents entry into the Whitehouse. With no political experiences he was named the 45th leader of the free world that some say, was largely due to the lack of voting amongst the African American population in some states like Wisconsin.

On October 30thin front of city hall in Milwaukee, Alderman Johnson along with Common council President Ashanti Hamilton encouraged voter participation amongst the African American community. Representative David Bowen was among other Black elected officials speaking at the press conference. I was able to catch up with Alderman Cavalier Johnson, to speak about his motivation for the presser.

“We want to get out and show the importance of the black vote, we have to put our boots to the ground and do our part,” said Johnson who then referenced the recent election in Alabama.”

“Look what happened there, because black women got out and voted, they got the first African American senator in 20 years.”

Johnson was speaking about Senator Doug Jones, who defeated Roy Moore back in 2017.

If you are not convinced on the power of the black vote, consider this; Johnson provided the statistics from the 2016 presidential election, in contrast to 2012.

“There were approximately 40,000 less voters amongst African Americans than there were in 2012.”

Translation, Trump won Wisconsin by an estimated 20,000 votes.

If not for the braved people who died, suffered for our right to vote, do it to prevent another candidate to walk into an undeserving position.